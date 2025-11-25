Eggs served at govt school in TN after two weeks; noon meal organiser relieved

Subsequently, Kadambakuttai noon meal organiser V Devarajamma, who also has a health issue, was relieved from additional work and another noon-meal organiser, Sandhya, from Bettamugilalam government high school, was given the additional charge for Kadambakuttai school.

Kelamangalam BDO C Murugan said, "During the enquiry, Kadambakuttai school noon-meal cook M Deivanai was questioned, and she confirmed that eggs had not reached the school for two weeks. Following this, the department has decided to recover the amount of eggs that were not supplied for two weeks from Devarajamma. We have also asked teachers to share pictures of noon meals being served in the school. On Monday, students were served eggs."

Kelamangalam block school education department officials assured to enquire with teachers who were on deputation, owing to which the issue went unreported, but on Monday, they were unavailable for comment.