Egg not supplied to Kadambakuttai PUPS for two weeks

Further, she said that she was not being paid, though she had been preparing lunch for the students since 2015.

She has been receiving Rs 3,000 a month for preparing morning meal under the CM's Breakfast Scheme.

When contacted, the noon-meal organiser, V Devarajamma, denied allegations of erratic supply and said that eggs would reach the school on time.

Devarajamma said she has been undergoing months-long treatment for a health issue and claimed that officials did not support her requests to relieve her from the organiser duties for the Kadambakuttai school.

Collector C Dinesh Kumar and PA to Collector (noon-meal) Arumugam told TNIE that they would inquire into the matter.