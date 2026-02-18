EFLU hosts talk on trends in media in the digital era

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, hosted a talk on “Trends in Media: Journalism in the Digital Era,” led by T Kalyan Chakravarthy, Resident Editor of The New Indian Express, Telangana.

In his address, Chakravarthy examined the dynamic shifts in media practices, drawing attention to the challenges posed by the rush for instant news against the enduring need for fact-checking and record verification.