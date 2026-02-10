Education campuses seen as next big real estate opportunity: Anarock

The report states: "Meeting this demand will necessitate approximately USD 100 billion in investment for academic facilities alone, excluding land acquisition and student accommodation infrastructure."

The report suggests that the higher education sector is now one of the most important areas for property investors and developers. With the government aiming to double the number of students in college by 2035, the need for high-quality space is urgent.

The report describes the situation as a unique global event, noting: "This scale of expansion, underpinned by demographic momentum, rising enrolments, globalisation of education, and landmark regulatory reforms, represents arguably the largest higher-education build-out market globally."

New trends are also appearing in how these educational spaces are developed. The government is starting to support the idea of "university townships," which are large areas designed specifically for schools and students to live and work together.

Real estate developers are expected to play a key role in building these townships and providing rental spaces for foreign universities entering India. According to the report, this transition offers a major chance for the real estate market to grow in a new direction over the next ten years.

(ANI)