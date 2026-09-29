Education, training, jobs vital to India’s 2047 vision: Fadnavis



Fadnavis said the employment fair was organised in the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose philosophy of Antyodaya, he said, focused on bringing the last person in society to the forefront and achieving economic equality.

"This mega employment fair is being held in the name of Pandit Deendayalji," he said.

"A thought process that truly prepares people can make India genuinely economically strong. That's why we need a different kind of alternative thinking instead of capitalism and communism--a way of thinking where everyone has work, where every person matters, and where we figure out how to bring the very last person in society right to the front," he said.

"The idea of Antyodaya is rooted in this kind of thinking, which views humanity as a unified whole. It's a philosophy of integrated humanism," Fadnavis added.



He said the Skill Development Department had planned around 2,000 events under the employment initiative and that more than 400 employment fairs were being held at different locations on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we had planned to launch all the rallies together, but we couldn't because of the election code of conduct. Still, I'm glad that today over 400 rallies are kicking off in a single day," he said.



Fadnavis said the initiative sought to bridge the gap between employers looking for workers and young people seeking jobs.

"We've brought together everyone looking for a job and those who are hiring, and all of them are joining us here online today. Basically, if you think about it, the most important issue today is employment," he said.

"If you ask any young man or woman what their biggest problem is, they'll tell you it's finding a job. If you ask any entrepreneur what their biggest problem is, they'll say they can't find the right workforce—they just can't get the workers and staff they need," he added.

"The missing link, though, is finally here. Today, through this job fair, we're bringing all the employers together. Tell us what your needs are—what kind of human resources you're looking for; just let us know. Then, we'll categorise the available human resources we have, train them accordingly," Fadnavis said.