Pralhad Joshi calls for resilient, innovative education systems at BRICS



He also emphasised the importance of keeping people at the centre of education, saying technology and economies may change, but the focus must remain on students, teachers, researchers and young people.

"India's chairmanship is guided by the theme 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability'. Each element of this theme has particular relevance for education. Resilience, because our education system must be capable of withstanding the disruptions, whether caused by pandemics, economic uncertainties, climate-related challenges, or the rapid pace of technological change. Innovation, because education systems cannot remain static when the world around them is changing so rapidly. They must continually evolve to meet the aspirations of each new generation and prepare our young people for opportunities that may not even exist today. And cooperation and sustainability, because none of us can address these challenges in isolation. The knowledge we create, the technologies we develop, and the institutions we strengthen must serve not only the present generation but the generations to come," Joshi said.

"This spirit of humanity first is particularly relevant to education. Technology will change, economies will transform, new professions will emerge, and old ones evolve. But at the centre of every education system must remain the human being: the child seeking an opportunity to learn, the teacher shaping the young minds, the researcher pursuing new knowledge, and the young person aspiring for a better future. That, I believe, should also be the guiding principles of our deliberations today," he further said.



The Ministry of Education has convened the 3rd BRICS Education Senior Officials' Meeting in Bhubaneswar a day earlier, bringing together senior officials and delegates from BRICS member countries.



According to the Ministry of Education, the meeting held detailed deliberations on the proposed BRICS Education Ministers' Declaration, including the BRICS Guiding Principles on Traditional and Indigenous Knowledge Systems, alongside cooperation in Early Childhood Care and Education, TVET and skills, collaborative research and innovation, mutual recognition of qualifications, and academic leadership.