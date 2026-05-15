Education must lead to jobs, dignified livelihoods: CM Siddaramaiah at career summit

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government is working to bridge the gap between education and employment, asserting that learning must lead to skills, opportunities, and dignified livelihoods for youth.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day 'Campus to Career Summit', organised under the aegis of the Higher Education Department, he stressed the need for stronger collaboration among universities, industries, and the government to align education with the needs of the economy.