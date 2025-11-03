Education Ministry launches six free AI courses on SWAYAM

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is offering six free Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses on the SWAYAM platform to help students, educators, and professionals gain key AI and data science skills that can be applied in fields such as sports, education, science, and finance.

The courses are:

AI/ML with Python Cricket Analytics with AI AI for Educators AI in Physics AI in Chemistry AI in Accounting

Each programme is designed to provide hands-on experience through real-world applications and case studies, NDTV reports.

For example, the Cricket Analytics course enables participants to explore sports-specific metrics like strike rates using Python, while the AI in Chemistry programme introduces molecular prediction and reaction modelling applications of machine learning.

Meanwhile, the AI for Educators course focuses on embedding AI tools into pedagogy and assessments to personalise student learning and enhance classroom productivity.

According to the ministry, all courses are available free of cost and certifications will be awarded upon successful completion. Each course consists of interactive lessons, hands-on assignments, and real-world datasets.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader vision to democratise AI education and build digital readiness across educational and professional landscapes.