Education key to tribal empowerment, integration must respect culture: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday underscored education as the most powerful tool for transforming tribal communities, calling for their integration into mainstream development while safeguarding their cultural identity.

Addressing a gathering of over 1,800 tribal teachers at the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melava in Mumbai, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said education must go beyond literacy and act as a catalyst for social and economic change.

Bhagwat highlighted the role of grassroots educators working in remote regions such as Gadchiroli and Melghat, describing them as “Karmayogis” who are not only teaching but also building the foundation of a resilient society.

He stressed that empowering tribal communities is essential for national progress, noting that India’s development remains incomplete without uplifting its most marginalised sections. He called for integrating forest-dwelling communities into the broader development framework while ensuring their traditions and values are preserved.

The RSS chief also pointed to the contribution of tribal communities in preserving India’s cultural ethos over centuries and said their inclusion is vital for holistic societal development.

Bhagwat further outlined a broader approach to empowerment, including women’s development, health awareness, skill training, and promotion of local livelihoods such as dairy and forest-based industries.

The event was also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other leaders, focusing on expanding educational outreach in tribal areas through initiatives such as single-teacher schools, which aim to bridge gaps in access and opportunity.

Reiterating the need for collective effort, Bhagwat urged society at large to support such initiatives, stating that national progress depends on ensuring that even the most remote communities feel included and empowered.