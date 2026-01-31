Education is the power to build a self-reliant and developed India: Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot

KSOU will award various degrees to 10,691 candidates (3,987 male and 6,704 female), 68 Ph.D Degrees, 65 gold medals and 62 cash prizes. Interestingly, two persons have received the degree certificates during the convocation. Former Minister C.T. Ravi receives PhD in Political ScienceFormer Minister C.T. Ravi, who received his PhD while bowing at the feet of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, told reporters that, -"I chose Political Science because I am in politics. Some people advised me to do a PhD as I am always busy in politics. I completed my PhD in 2023.

I completed it in 4 years under the guidance of Dr. Suresh of Political Science. I am a student of continuous learning. There is something to learn at every moment. I am happy to sit with everyone and become a part of learning.-"Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), Bengaluru, Superintendent of Police (SP) Geetha Prasanna, said that i have done the PhD on the topic -"Mysuru District Police Cultural Study' under the guidance of Kannada Department head Prof Rangaswamy.

"As i had worked as an assistant professor in a college, I always aspired to do a PhD. But after I joined the police department, I could not get the opportunity to do the PhD on a regular basis. So I got admission in KSOU to do research. As I had worked as DCP (Crime and Traffic) in Mysuru, I did not face problems in getting materials for the research activities,-" she said.