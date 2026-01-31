Education is the power to build a self-reliant and developed India: Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot Express News Service @ MysuruGovernor Thaawar Chand Gehlot emphasized that education and knowledge should be used not only for personal success but also for the welfare of the nation and society.Addressing students while presiding over the 21st Convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru, the Governor said that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, digital technologies, and green innovation are transforming lives and employment opportunities.
In such a dynamic environment, he urged students-especially those who have completed their education through distance learning-to adopt a mindset of continuous learning."India is steadily progressing towards becoming a self-reliant and developed nation. Startup culture, rural entrepreneurship, and social enterprises provide immense opportunities for the youth," he said.
He further stressed the importance of staying connected to India's cultural values by embracing the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family. The Governor noted that the distance education system has become more effective with the integration of digital platforms.
He expressed hope that the university would further enhance skill-based courses, job-oriented training, and research initiatives in the coming years.Addressing the graduating students, Gehlot said, "You come from diverse backgrounds-many of you have pursued education while working, managing family responsibilities, or overcoming financial challenges. This reflects your strong willpower.
I urge you to carry this determination throughout your life. Continue learning, keep progressing, and actively contribute to nation building."Honorary Doctorate was conferred on Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Mysuru region head Brahmakumari Lakshmiji, Harsha Institutions chairman S Shivakumar, Kids International School, Tumakuru, founder Satish Kumar D Kaggere, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lingaraju KB, Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy Temple, Mysuru priest Prof Bhashyam Swamy, BS Nagabhushana Atri from Hassan and Dr C Somasekhara from Bengaluru. Vice Chancellor Shri Sharanappa V. Halse and others were present on the occasion.
KSOU conferred various degrees on 10,691 candidates (3,987 men and 6,704 women) at the convocation. A total of 68 PhD degrees were awarded, along with 65 gold medals and 62 cash prizes. Interestingly, two prominent persons, former minister C.T. Ravi and BMTF, Bengaluru Superintendent of Police Geetha Prasanna received their PhD certificates during the convocation.
Former Minister C.T. Ravi receives PhD in Political ScienceFormer Minister C.T. Ravi received his PhD in Political Science and bowed at the feet of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot after receiving the degree. Later speaking to reporters, Ravi said he chose Political Science as he is actively involved in politics.
"Some people advised me to pursue a PhD as I am always busy in politics. I completed my PhD in 2023 in four years under the guidance of Dr. Suresh from the Department of Political Science. I am a student of continuous learning. There is something to learn at every moment. I am happy to sit with everyone and be a part of learning," he said.
BMTF SP Geetha Prasanna awarded PhDBengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), Bengaluru Superintendent of Police Geetha Prasanna said she completed her PhD on the topic 'Mysuru District Police: A Cultural Study' under the guidance of Prof.
Rangaswamy, Head of the Kannada Department."As I had earlier worked as an assistant professor in a college, I always aspired to pursue a PhD. However, after joining the police department, I could not do it on a regular basis. Hence, I took admission at KSOU for research. Since I had worked as DCP (Crime and Traffic) in Mysuru, I did not face any difficulty in collecting material for my research," she said.
However, SDM Ayurveda doctor Aparna Nabhiraj, who secured first rank in MSc Tech (Environmental Science and Technology) said that in 2016 the convocation was postponed due to derecognition of courses by the UGC."I had secured first rank with 1,607 marks. Our batch students were issued only marks cards and not convocation certificates. We fought the case in court and got it revoked.
Subsequently, KSOU authorities sent invitations to 11 rank holders from Environmental Science and Technology to receive medals and certificates during this convocation. They also collected around Rs 3,500 as convocation fees.
But when we took leave from our jobs and attended the convocation, our names were not called. We came dressed in convocation attire, but the authorities made us look like jokers and asked us to collect the certificates from the office," she alleged.