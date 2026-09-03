Education for all: Rahul Gandhi meets Tribal students in Nashik



He added, "Students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system; they need its support and every possible assistance. Education is not a privilege—it is the right of every student in India."



Rahul Gandhi will hold two different meetings in Nashik. He is scheduled to interact with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Varsha Gaikwad, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Satej Patil, and Naseem Khan.



Later, he will address a meeting of the district heads of the Maharashtra Congress who are attending the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan training camp.

Earlier in Pune, a 17-day indefinite hunger strike by tribal students at the Manjari tribal hostel ended on August 30 after Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike met the protesters and gave written assurances on their demands.