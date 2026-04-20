Education must shape character and life values, says Odisha CM

Cuttack: Education is not only about academic knowledge, but also a means of building character and creating life values, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while addressing the Platinum Jubilee function of Sundargram Government School in Kantapada block in Cuttack district on Sunday.

"The main measure of the success of a school is the success of its alumni. Many alumni of Sundargram High School are serving the society in various high positions today, which is a matter of pride for the school," said Majhi. The Chief Minister who advised that the students studying now in the school should take them as role models and build their future.

"Knowledge is the real power and by acquiring it, you can achieve success in your lives," said the Chief Minister while advising the students to identify their talents and set goals and move forward. The Chief Minister who advised the students to develop their skills, creativity and innovative thinking as per the demands of the modern era also asked them to focus on knowledge acquisition and avoid excessive use of mobile and social media.

"A provision of Rs 31,997 crore has been made for Education in the financial year 2026-27, which is 10.3 percent of the total budget. About 20,000 teachers have been recruited in the last one and a half years, and more are going to be recruited in the coming days. Along with this, the government is committed to improving the infrastructure and quality of education," said Chief Minister.

As per the new Education Policy 2020, emphasis is being given to skill-oriented and quality education. Digital education, smart classrooms and online teaching methods have brought a revolution in education.

The basic foundation of rural education is being strengthened through projects like Godavarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana, he added. The Chief Minister awarded four students of Sundargram High School who have achieved success in various fields also unveiled a souvenir on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee.

Among others Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and Niali MLA Chhabi Mallik, Head Mistress of Sundargram Government School Itishree Rout, Platinum Jubilee Committee president Sushant Kumar Dash had participated in the function.