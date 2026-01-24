'Education is a right, not privilege': Vasundhara Raje at Jaipur school event

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday underlined the importance of girls’ education, saying education is not a privilege but a right, and urged students to use learning not only for personal growth but also to empower others.

Addressing a gathering here, Raje recalled how access to education has historically helped women challenge social restrictions and build independent lives. She said education should be used as a tool for self-reliance and social change, and reminded students that the responsibility of learning also includes giving back to society.