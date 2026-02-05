Education in mother tongue allows students to understand better: President

The President said that India has a rich knowledge tradition. The scriptures and manuscripts are full of knowledge and wisdom. Apart from poetry and literature, they are also a source of knowledge in areas including science, medicine, astronomy and architecture. Young students can conduct research in this ancient knowledge tradition, she said.

President Murmu congratulated graduating students and said that on the basis of strength of knowledge, passion and commitment, they can achieve respect and recognition in society. “The key to success in every endeavour is dedication. Successful life and meaningful life are not the same. Successful life is good, but making life meaningful is even better. It is important to achieve fame, gain prestige and become financially secure, but one should also do something for others,” she said.