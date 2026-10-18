Education, healthcare, infrastructure, entrepreneurship key to Viksit Bharat 2047: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

New Delhi: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Friday identified education, healthcare, infrastructure and entrepreneurship as the four key pillars essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Pathway to Viksit Bharat event, Lahiri emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship in generating employment, noting that India needs more people who can create jobs rather than simply seek them.

“Entrepreneurship is very important. If everyone is looking for a job, we also need people who can create jobs for others,” he said.

Encouraging young people to venture into business, Lahiri urged students to consider entrepreneurship as a career path. “I encourage these young students to become entrepreneurs themselves,” he said.