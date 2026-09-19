Education, healthcare for all key to developed India, says UP Governor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said the goal of building a developed India can be realised only when every child has access to education and people across the country can access proper healthcare.

Patel made the remarks while interacting with a group of 20 students from Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Kailash Nagar, Delhi, who were on a visit to Lucknow along with their principal, teachers and alumni.