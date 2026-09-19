Education, healthcare for all key to developed India, says UP Governor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said the goal of building a developed India can be realised only when every child has access to education and people across the country can access proper healthcare.
Patel made the remarks while interacting with a group of 20 students from Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Kailash Nagar, Delhi, who were on a visit to Lucknow along with their principal, teachers and alumni.
The Governor emphasised the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment, urging students to understand the impact of pollution and contaminated water on people's health. She encouraged them to adopt healthy habits and remain aware of cleanliness in their surroundings.
Speaking about the role of education in shaping young people, Patel said children are influenced by their families, teachers, schools and the environment in which they grow. She urged the students to remain committed to their goals and work consistently, stressing that there is no substitute for hard work.
She also encouraged the students to read biographies of successful personalities to understand the challenges they faced and the efforts they made to achieve their goals. Patel said young people who succeed should also remember children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and extend support to them.
The Governor highlighted the importance of nutritious food and healthy eating habits, advising students to prefer balanced and home-cooked meals. She also spoke about the importance of maintaining good handwriting, saying clear writing remains useful for students in their academic work and examinations.
During the interaction, Patel asked the students to document their experiences from their Lucknow visit through essays. She said writing about their observations and experiences could help improve their ability to observe, express and learn from their surroundings.
Patel's interaction focused on the importance of education, healthcare, cleanliness, nutrition and values in preparing young people to contribute to the country's development.