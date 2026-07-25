Education has been most transformative force in my life: President Murmu

“I was born in a small village in a family with very limited means. I was the first girl from my village to go to college. That experience taught me more powerfully than any textbook that education is the great equaliser. It does not ask where you were born; only how far you are willing to travel,” she said.

The award, the university’s highest academic distinction, was conferred in recognition of her contributions to academia, public service and international cooperation.

The ceremony marked the final leg of her six‑day state visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania.