Education gets ₹19,279 crore, health ₹6,879 crore in Punjab budget

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that the Bhagwant Mann government has proposed an outlay of ₹19, 279 crore for the Education Department. The Finance Minister announced the launch of the “Sikhiya Kranti 2.0” initiative, a ₹3, 500 crore project in collaboration with the World Bank aimed at transforming the education ecosystem.

Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Budget includes extensive infrastructure upgrades in schools, including boundary walls, toilets, security personnel, and a large-scale whitewashing drive. ₹395 crore has been allocated for digital transformation in schools through the provision of computers and interactive panels, as reported by Punjab News Express.

He further stated that ₹1,760 crore has been allocated as grant-in-aid to state universities, while ₹569 crore has been allotted for technical education, comprising the establishment of ITIs in 11 jails to provide vocational training to inmates. The AAP government has granted in-principle approval for establishing a world-class university at Sri Anandpur Sahib in the name of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Turning to healthcare, the minister stated that the government has proposed an allocation of ₹6,879 crore for the sector. The Budget also includes ₹300 crore for advanced medical equipment in government hospitals and provisions for establishing a modern Trauma Centre and Mother and Child Care Hospital at Sri Anandpur Sahib, along with an on-call incentive for specialist doctors.

₹1,220 crore has been earmarked for Medical Education and Research. He pointed to developments such as successful liver transplants at the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali, the establishment of seven new medical colleges, and the purchase of land for a new medical college in Malerkotla.