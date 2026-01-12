Education for girls vital for social change and national development, says Odisha Governor

He described it as a holistic way of life that nurtures discipline, character and self-confidence among students.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Haribabu noted that schools focused on girls’ education act as catalysts for social change, observing that educating a girl strengthens not just her family but the nation at large.

He also paid homage to Sister Nivedita, describing her as a visionary who devoted her life to advancing women’s empowerment through education.