Education for girls vital for social change and national development, says Odisha Governor

Odisha Governor Kambhampati Haribabu underscored the importance of girls’ education as a cornerstone of social transformation and national growth, saying institutions dedicated to educating girls play a pivotal role in empowering families and society.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a new building at Sister Nivedita Gurukulam in Unguturu, Krishna district, and participating in the institution’s second anniversary celebrations, the Governor said a gurukulam signifies more than formal education.
He described it as a holistic way of life that nurtures discipline, character and self-confidence among students.
According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Haribabu noted that schools focused on girls’ education act as catalysts for social change, observing that educating a girl strengthens not just her family but the nation at large.
He also paid homage to Sister Nivedita, describing her as a visionary who devoted her life to advancing women’s empowerment through education.
Emphasising the need to blend contemporary education with Indian cultural values, the Governor praised the gurukulam for combining academics with music, yoga, meditation and Vedic chanting. He said such an approach would help students grow into cultural ambassadors.
While acknowledging the increasing participation of women across various sectors, Haribabu expressed concern over the comparatively low literacy levels among Scheduled Caste and tribal girls, particularly in Odisha. He called for focused initiatives to improve access to education and learning outcomes for these communities. Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, the Governor urged educational institutions to prioritise nurturing job creators rather than job seekers.
The event also featured cultural performances and yoga demonstrations by students.