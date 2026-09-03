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Education dept officer held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The accused allegedly sought 5 per cent of the total arrears amount as a bribe, amounting to Rs 80,000 for facilitating the payment, he said
Education dept officer held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Education dept officer held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
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Sukma : An education department officer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has been arrested by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the payment of arrears to a woman employee, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Chandra Kumar Yarda, Block Education Officer in Konta, was caught red-handed on Wednesday while accepting the bribe from the complainant Kawasi Mangal Ram, an ACB official said.

In a complaint lodged at the ACB office in Jagdalpur, Mangal Ram, a resident of Misma in Sukma, said his wife, Kawasi Sushila, posted as the Superintendent at Kanya Ashram (government-run residential school for girls) in Dubbatota, was due to receive an arrears payment of Rs 16 lakh following the fixation of her pay scale.

The accused allegedly sought 5 per cent of the total arrears amount as a bribe, amounting to Rs 80,000 for facilitating the payment, he said.

After the officer agreed to accept Rs 10,000 as the first instalment, the ACB laid a trap on Wednesday and caught him red-handed, he said.

The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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