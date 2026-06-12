Education complexes to be built at AI-171 crash site: Gujarat Minister

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Friday said the state government will develop two major institutions, an “education temple” and a “health temple”, at the site of the plane crash that killed 260 people last year and caused extensive damage to nearby medical infrastructure in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the decision and first anniversary, the minister said he paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy and expressed condolences to their families, adding that "the entire site where the aircraft crashed belongs to the state Health Department and the government".

He said the proposal had been finalised after discussions with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.