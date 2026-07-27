Education bodies to hold rallies in Kolkata over student protest unrest

Kolkata: The BJP will take to the streets in Kolkata on Tuesday, alleging that some people are creating 'anarchy' in the name of 'student movement'.

Educational organisations of the Sangh Parivar are also taking to the streets in this regard. As a result, Kolkata is going to witness processions and gatherings for two consecutive days.

The BJP is taking to the streets on Monday. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) and at least half a dozen organisations are heading to Esplanade in central Kolkata with a double procession from Howrah and Sealdah on Tuesday.