Education bodies to hold rallies in Kolkata over student protest unrest

Kolkata: The BJP will take to the streets in Kolkata on Tuesday, alleging that some people are creating 'anarchy' in the name of 'student movement'.
Educational organisations of the Sangh Parivar are also taking to the streets in this regard. As a result, Kolkata is going to witness processions and gatherings for two consecutive days.
The BJP is taking to the streets on Monday. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM) and at least half a dozen organisations are heading to Esplanade in central Kolkata with a double procession from Howrah and Sealdah on Tuesday.
The BJP's procession on Monday will start at 3 p.m. The responsibility of organising this procession has fallen on the North Kolkata district BJP. First, BJP workers and supporters will gather at the Sealdah station premises. From there, they will march to Esplanade.
North Kolkata district BJP president Tamoghna Ghosh said, "We are taking to the streets against attempts to create anarchy and chaos. Any peaceful movement can continue in a democratic country. But we will not accept the way anarchy has been created in Kolkata in the name of student movement. We will not allow the slogan of Azadi to continue."
On Friday afternoon, in protest of the NEET question paper leak scandal and demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, SFI and various leftist student organisations took out a procession from Sealdah to Esplanade. After the procession reached there, scenes of bottles, shoes, etc. being thrown at the police were seen. The police also retaliated by raising their batons. Several journalists on duty were harassed by the participants in the procession. There were also allegations of harassment of female journalists.
On Friday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari went to SSKM Hospital to see the journalists and photojournalists undergoing treatment. The Chief Minister also assured legal action after leaving SSKM by identifying those involved in this attack on the media.
As announced by the Chief Minister, the police have been active since Saturday. The arrests have started in the case of harassment of journalists and unrest. As many as 14 people have already been arrested on that charge.
According to Kolkata Police sources, more arrests will be made. Along with the government, the BJP is also increasing its activity in this incident. According to BJP sources, whatever action the administration takes against those accused in the unrest, the BJP will also take to the streets to give a political message on this issue. That is the purpose of the call for a procession on Monday.
Although they do not want to give a direct political message, the Sangh organisations active in the education sector are taking to the streets with almost the same issue. They have called for a procession on Tuesday.
Under a common banner called ‘Shiksha Sanskriti Suraksha Manch’, organisations like ABVP, ABRSM, BSM, Vidya Bharati, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Itihas Sankalan Samiti, etc. started taking to the streets in districts since Friday afternoon. They are the ones who have called for a procession in Kolkata on Tuesday.
The organisations of the education sector of the Sangh Parivar will start gathering outside Howrah and Sealdah stations from 12 noon. The march will start at 1 p.m. Both the processions will reach and end at Dorina Crossing in Esplanade. There will be a road meeting there.
ABRSM state leader Bapi Pramanik said, "We have and will continue to have full sympathy for the student movement or the concerns of the students. But the way that anti-national slogans have been raised using that movement as a tool, the way that extreme subculture has been displayed, the way that the limits of decency in language have been crossed, is not the culture of our country.''
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.