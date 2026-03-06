Education as a service can contribute to India’s export earnings: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that education-as-a-service has the potential to contribute to India’s export earnings and help take high-quality Indian education to the rest of the world.

Addressing the Vice Chancellors' Conference on the theme "Reimagining Internationalisation of Higher Education for a Developed India 2047," Goyal called for proactive engagement with vice chancellors to shape the future of higher education in India.

“Exposure to India will help students from developed countries in their future careers,” he noted.