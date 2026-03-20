Eco activists to distribute 500 bird water feeders to school students
Thanjavur: As temperature has been soaring with the advent of summer, the eco activists of Thanjavur plan to distribute 500 bird water feeders to school students to quench the thirst of the birds.-"The big challenge faced by small birds during the summer is the dehydration as water sources like puddles, shallow ponds dry up-", says R Sathiskumar, the founder of the Endangered Wildlife and Environmental Trust (EWET), Thanjavur.
"Dehydration will lead to deaths of the birds-", he said adding water in a small bowl will save the lives of many birds.The bird species like House Sparrow (-"Chittu Kuruvi-"), Munia (-"Sillai Kuruvi-"), Babbler (-"Silamban Kuruvi-"), Bulbul (-"Chinnan Kuruvi-"), Myna (-"Nagana Vaai Kuruvi-"), Wagtail (-"Vaalatti Kuruvi-"), Robi (-"Oodha Chittu-") and Cukoo (-"Kuil-") are some of those will benefit by the water bowl placed in urban areas.
The EWET has been providing the water bowls for the birds to the school students from 2016 onwards. -"This campaign imbibes, among the students, the sense of responsibility towards nature-", he added. During the 2025 as many as 300 earthen bowls were distributed to the students. This year EWET plans to distribute bowls made of stronger materials.
The activists not only distribute the bowls but also monitor the use of the bowls to feed water to the birds. They give instructions like keeping the bowls in a shaded area and not frequented by predators like cats. Moreover they instruct the students to replace water daily and to clean the bowl at least thrice a week. -"Books are given as prizes to those students who are diligently involved in providing water to the birds-", says Sathiskumar.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.