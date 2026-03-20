Eco activists to distribute 500 bird water feeders to school students

Thanjavur: As temperature has been soaring with the advent of summer, the eco activists of Thanjavur plan to distribute 500 bird water feeders to school students to quench the thirst of the birds.-"The big challenge faced by small birds during the summer is the dehydration as water sources like puddles, shallow ponds dry up-", says R Sathiskumar, the founder of the Endangered Wildlife and Environmental Trust (EWET), Thanjavur.

"Dehydration will lead to deaths of the birds-", he said adding water in a small bowl will save the lives of many birds.The bird species like House Sparrow (-"Chittu Kuruvi-"), Munia (-"Sillai Kuruvi-"), Babbler (-"Silamban Kuruvi-"), Bulbul (-"Chinnan Kuruvi-"), Myna (-"Nagana Vaai Kuruvi-"), Wagtail (-"Vaalatti Kuruvi-"), Robi (-"Oodha Chittu-") and Cukoo (-"Kuil-") are some of those will benefit by the water bowl placed in urban areas.