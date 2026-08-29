DUSU Polls: Freshers become key focus for student groups

New Delhi: Student organisations have stepped up campaigning across Delhi University colleges ahead of the DU Students' Union elections, with candidates reaching out to freshers and seeking suggestions on issues to be included in their manifestos.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has been visiting colleges and highlighting issues faced by students, including infrastructure, Wi-Fi facilities, regular classes and canteen food.
An NSUI involved in the campaign said Rahul Jhansla, who won the vice-president's post in 2025, had run a campaign under the "My Campus, My Manifesto" initiative.
The organisation is running the same initiative this year to seek suggestions from students, its members said.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the other hand has been interacting with freshers through one-to-one meetings, a member said.
Under its "My DU, My Manifesto" campaign, the organisation is collecting suggestions from students and plans to incorporate them into its election manifesto.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) is also reaching out to first-year students, seeking to introduce them to what it described as a "progressive political culture" on campus.
Its campaign has focused on issues related to the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) and the National Education Policy (NEP).
"Of course, second- and third-year students have been suffering from NEP and FYUP more, so that is a focus. Additionally, we want to reach out to freshers first so they can be introduced to a progressive political culture first," an AISA activist said.
Speaking of a possible alliance between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and AISA, the activist said it was a "joint fight".
The DUSU elections are expected to witness an intensified campaign in the coming days, with student groups seeking to consolidate support among newly admitted students.
The elections are scheduled to be held on September 18, with results likely to be declared on September 19.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.