DUSU office shifted from Arts faculty area to Prerna Bhawan

New Delhi: The old office of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in the North Campus has been demolished, with the newly elected office-bearers expected to operate from the newly constructed Prerna Bhawan, an official said on Monday.
The demolition of the old DUSU office near the Faculty of Arts in the North Campus, a porta cabin that had been functional for more than a decade, was largely completed on Sunday, with the remaining work being taken up on Monday, the official said.
"The old DUSU office was sort of a porta cabin, but it had been functional for over a decade. Prerna Bhawan had already been allotted as the new office for the DUSU office-bearers, but they had not shifted. The new batch of DUSU office-bearers will sit there," the official said.
The move comes ahead of the DUSU elections, with polling scheduled on September 18 and counting on September 19.
Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had inaugurated Prerna Bhawan on March 25.
Located at the Faculty of Social Sciences campus opposite Ramjas College, the newly constructed students' activity centre was designated to house the DUSU office.
The centre was envisaged as a hub for student-centric activities and has facilities spread across several floors.
According to university officials, the ground floor has a cafeteria with seating for more than 50 people, besides a utility shop, kitchen and storeroom.
The basement houses a gymnasium and games zone, while the first floor has a seminar hall with a seating capacity of 120.
Separate offices for the DUSU president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, along with a meeting room, pantry and storeroom, have been provided on the second floor.
The third floor houses a library and reading hall, while separate toilet facilities for men and women are available on every floor, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.