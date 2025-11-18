DUSU JS Deepika Jha suspended, teachers’ body says action ‘not enough’

NEW DELHI: A day after the suspension of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary Deepika Jha, the controversy within Delhi University has escalated further as the Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) termed the action “insufficient” and demanded a more comprehensive inquiry into the events that led to her two-month suspension.

The DU administration suspended Jha from DUSU for two months after an internal inquiry found her guilty of physically assaulting a professor inside the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College last month. However, she can attend classes and appear for examinations.