DU forms committees for ICC student elections for 2025–26 academic year

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has constituted two committees to facilitate the second-tier election of student members to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the academic year 2025-26, in accordance with Section 4 of the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015.

The move aims to ensure a transparent, fair and efficient election process for student representation in the ICC, a statutory body tasked with addressing complaints of sexual harassment within higher educational institutions.