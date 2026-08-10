Delhi University flags traffic woes, issues parking advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi University administration has advised students to park their vehicles only in designated areas and refrain from roadside parking, citing frequent traffic congestion and concerns over access for emergency vehicles.
In an advisory issued by the Proctor on Monday, the university said it had received numerous complaints from students, faculty members and staff regarding unauthorised parking around the campus.
Vehicles were frequently found parked on both sides of roads including Chhatra Marg, G C Narang Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, Guru Tegh Bahadur Road, Shreya Mishra Marg and University Road, as well as near Gwyer Hall Canteen, it said.
The university said the parking caused severe traffic congestion and obstructed vehicle movement.
"Such unauthorised parking may also create serious difficulties in the event of an untoward incident on the campus, as emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire-tenders, may be unable to reach the site promptly," the advisory said.
Students have been strictly advised against parking on the aforementioned roads or at any other location where parking is prohibited or traffic obstructed.
The university warned that violations may invite appropriate action by the Delhi Traffic Police or the concerned police station under applicable rules.
The administration also appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic movement and ensuring the campus safety and accessibility.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.