MPSC agitation: Rohit Pawar calls on govt to listen to students

Pune: The agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar urging the government not to suppress the agitation and ensure justice to the students.
He also asserted that the protesting students would not shift their protest from the present location, and remained firm on the demand for the resignation of commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.
Speaking at the protest site, Pawar alleged that attempts had initially been made by the ruling parties to create a split among the protesting students, but when these efforts failed, the party workers were allegedly made to approach the court.
Protests seeking the resignation of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman over alleged irregularities in the recruitment body and examination-related controversies have been drawing support from various quarters.
Hearing a petition filed by some residents of Pune against the ongoing agitation, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the protesting students were not anti-social elements, and stressed that the state government was duty-bound to ensure that public recruitment exams are conducted impartially.
Pawar said the high court's hearing and observations show that it also wants students to be heard.
The NCP (SP) leader alleged that pressure was exerted on the police administration and a large contingent of police personnel was suddenly deployed during the night at the protest site.
"A large police force was also deployed on Wednesday at the agitation venue while the hearing on the petition was underway in Bombay High Court," he said.
"Despite all this, students turned up in large numbers today and raised the voice of student unity," Pawar said.
He appealed to the police administration and the state Home Minister not to suppress the agitation and instead ensure justice for the students.
"Rather than getting into the business of crushing the agitation, take the resignation of your friend and give justice to the students," he said, apparently referring to Bhimanwar.
The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA urged the students to ask their parents, friends and relatives to join the satyagraha in large numbers.
"Victory will be ours soon," he said.
The agitation would not be shifted to any other location, he said, asserting that the present site was a place designated to hold protests.
"We were given permission to hold a protest here. We will not move anywhere. We will once again seek permission for this place. For us this is the designated place," he said.
His remarks came against the backdrop of a petition filed before the Bombay High Court by Pune residents, who have cited traffic disruption and inconvenience to citizens due to the ongoing protests and sought that the agitation be shifted to a designated protest site.
Responding to Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure's statement that Pawar should not bring Pune to a standstill, he said that the mayor should first focus on improving the traffic situation, condition of potholes and other issues.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.