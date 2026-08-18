CJP’s Saurav Das demands quashing of FIRs against students, tells Govt ‘Don’t delay’

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Tuesday questioned the Delhi government's reluctance to submit before the court the list of FIRs sought to be quashed, asserting that the issue concerning the students was the withdrawal of cases registered against them.



Saurav said the government should comply with the court's direction and submit the details of the FIRs instead of delaying the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "When the court is asking (from government) for the list of FIRs to be quashed, then why are you not submitting it to the court? But you (government) are showing hesitancy on this in the court. Don't play delay tactics with us. We will not accept this. They have identified around 2,800 hardened criminals; if they have to take action against them, then it is a different matter altogether. The issue relating to the students is the quashing of FIRs against them."



Das's comments come amid the CJP's demand that FIRs registered against students and other protesters during the agitation be formally withdrawn, rather than merely being treated as closed.