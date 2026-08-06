Priyanka Gandhi questions cancellation of 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'



The management said students from two schools would be affected if the event were held on the scheduled date. It also expressed concern that rain could damage the outdoor sports ground, making repairs difficult and time-consuming.

"Therefore, the event date should be scheduled so as not to hinder school activities. In view of the Hon'ble High Court's decision and current circumstances, please schedule your event for a date during the holidays, after the rainy season," the letter said.



Following the cancellation, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday asserted that Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme would go ahead as scheduled and accused the BJP of trying to obstruct the event because it was "afraid" of the Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters, Khera said, "They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. You can see it for yourself; they are afraid of him inside Parliament, and they are afraid of him outside as well. Let them be afraid; we will continue to keep them on edge.... They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. They don't even face Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and whenever Rahul Gandhi goes to amplify the voice of the students, they try to create problems every single time. Let them keep doing it; this is the power of the students. This is the power of Rahul Gandhi. This is the power of the Opposition. Their fear will not succeed against this. We will continue our work, and this program will definitely take place. We will go there [Prayagraj] as well."

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.