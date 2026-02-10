Don't insist schools to form fee regulation panel till Feb 20: HC to Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till February 20 the deadline of February 10 set by the Delhi government for private schools to constitute the school-level fee regulation committee (SLFRC).

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the Delhi government on pleas by several associations of schools challenging the February 1 notification on setting up the committee within 10 days, and said no prejudice would be caused if the formation of the committee was deferred.

"We find in case the GNCTD does not insist on the formation of the SLFRC, no prejudice is going to be caused to either side or to the timeline (for fixation of fees for academic sessions 2026-2027)," said the bench.

"Accordingly, we provide that till the next date of listing of the application of stay i.e. February 20, those schools that have not constituted the SLFRC shall not be insisted upon to form it," it directed.