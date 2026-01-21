Dolphin census kicks off in Chilika Lake

Khordha: A three-day dolphin census exercise commenced in Odisha's Chilika Lake following sightings of dolphins at several locations across the lagoon, as per officials.



The three-day enumeration drive is being carried out by the Chilika Wildlife Division in coordination with the Chilika Development Office to assess the current population, distribution, and habitat use of dolphins in Asia's largest brackish water lagoon.



Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Amlan Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Chilika Wildlife Division, said the census began early morning and will continue for the next two days. He informed that two major locations have been identified as operational bases for the dolphin census units. "The dolphin census has begun today and will continue for another two days. Two locations have been identified where the dolphin census units will operate: Balugaon and Satapada," Nayak said.