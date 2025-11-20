Doctors, engineers now moving towards anti-national activities”: Delhi Police opposes bail for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case

The Delhi Police on Thursday strongly opposed the bail applications of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Safoora Zargar and others accused of being the “masterminds” behind the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots that claimed 53 lives and injured over 700.

“Trend of professionals turning anti-national”

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi Police before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, argued:

"Nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities."

Referring to Sharjeel Imam, an engineering graduate, Raju told the court:

"It's not a simple protest. These are violent protests. They are talking about blockades."

Inflammatory speeches played in Court

Raju played video clips of Sharjeel Imam’s speeches delivered in 2019-2020 at Chakhand, Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Asansol, describing them as “inflammatory” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

When Justice Aravind Kumar asked whether these speeches formed part of the chargesheet, Raju confirmed they did.

The ASG contended that the prolonged delay in trial was attributable to the accused persons and they cannot be allowed to take advantage of it to seek bail.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code for allegedly orchestrating the 2020 communal violence that broke out during protests against the CAA and proposed NRC.

The Supreme Court bench posted the matter for further hearing after 2 pm on Thursday.