‘DMK’s impact has been measurable’: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

CHENNAI: Emphasising on the scale and process behind welfare schemes, Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday listed out reasons for re-electing the DMK, stating that its approach in the last five years has been rooted in social justice.

Drawing on 10-year public life and decades of data analysis, he said the recent phase of governance has been marked by measurable impact. From the Rs 12-per-child breakfast scheme to targeted welfare enabled by integrated databases, every initiative was structured for efficiency and inclusion. Even free bus rides were implemented in a way that protected loss-making transport corporations, Thiaga Rajan said.