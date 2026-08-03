DMER TN issues new guidelines for NEET UG MBBS and BDS counselling 2026

Chennai: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, has issued a clarification outlining the counselling framework for NEET UG 2026 admissions, stating that the state's existing counselling policy for MBBS and BDS admissions will continue for the 2026-27 academic session, despite recent changes introduced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India.

The clarification comes after the MCC introduced several updates to its counselling scheme for All India Quota (AIQ) seats for 2026-27. These include categorising candidates into 'Freeze' (no upgradation) and 'Float' (willing to upgrade) options, enabling online document verification for Float candidates by allotted institutes without initial physical reporting, and implementing a digital seat surrender and resignation workflow through the MCC portal.

According to the notification, Tamil Nadu will continue with its centralised document verification system, under which candidates' uploaded certificates are scrutinised during the application stage, while original documents are physically verified only when candidates report to their allotted institutions for admission.