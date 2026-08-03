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NEET UG 2026 Counselling Reset: New rules, zero physical reporting and the September 8 deadline

NEET UG 2026 counselling has undergone the biggest logistical overhaul with MCC eliminating the physical college visits for seat upgrade
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Reset
NEET UG 2026 Counselling ResetAI generated representative image
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The biggest logistical overhaul of medical admissions in recent years is the 2026 NMC reforms to NEET UG counselling 2026. One of the major landmark decisions is eliminating the physical reporting for seat upgrades. This might become an example for states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc., which are still following the physical reporting process for upgraded seats in engineering admissions. However, the medical admission guidelines might also change state-level counselling.

The 3 Rule Changes in the NEET UG Counselling 2026

Rule 1: Zero physical visits for upgrades through Float Option

Old System: The candidates had to physically travel across various states to report to their Round 1 allotted college. For instance, a Tamil Nadu student visiting Gujarat if they get a seat in AIQ Round 1 counselling, pay the fees and submit a physical upgrade form. The entire journey repeats if they get a seat in Round 2 counselling

2026 New Reform: Physical reporting is now one-time only, i.e., when you exactly accept the seat and want to proceed with the admission. If there is an upgrade (Float) option, document verification will be conducted 100% online. There is no need to visit the college.

Impact: This will reduce the burden on students and parents with respect to multiple travel costs and stress to meet the reporting deadline.

Rule 2: Digital Resignation & Online NRI Verification

Old system: Seat exits or surrenders had to be done by physically visiting the institute

2026 New Reform: The seat exits or surrendering process can be executed online. Candidates are no longer required to visit the campus to ontain a paper resignation slip physically

Digital NRI Portal: NRI candidate verification for deemed universities has been shifted to direct digital portal uploads from offline regional centres

Impact: Just like Round 1's impact, it will avoid unnecessary travel and stress on meeting seat surrender deadlines

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Reset
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: Dates to be announced soon

The Ministry of Education has set September 8 as the deadline for the commencement of MBBS and BDS classes. The participating institutes and nodal officers have been informed to work through the weekends as well during reporting windows so that the classes can be commenced as per the scheduled date.

Zero physical visits for upgrades through Float Option might lead to the risk of artificial seat blocking. There might be instances where candidates might causally lock distant or expensive deemed seats without genuine intent to join. This may artificially freeze high-tier seats in Rounds 1 and 2, pushing real vacancy visibility to the further rounds

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