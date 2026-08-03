NEET UG 2026 Counselling Reset: New rules, zero physical reporting and the September 8 deadline

The 3 Rule Changes in the NEET UG Counselling 2026

Rule 1: Zero physical visits for upgrades through Float Option

Old System: The candidates had to physically travel across various states to report to their Round 1 allotted college. For instance, a Tamil Nadu student visiting Gujarat if they get a seat in AIQ Round 1 counselling, pay the fees and submit a physical upgrade form. The entire journey repeats if they get a seat in Round 2 counselling

2026 New Reform: Physical reporting is now one-time only, i.e., when you exactly accept the seat and want to proceed with the admission. If there is an upgrade (Float) option, document verification will be conducted 100% online. There is no need to visit the college.

Impact: This will reduce the burden on students and parents with respect to multiple travel costs and stress to meet the reporting deadline.