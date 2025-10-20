Diwali time, rise in sugar intake alarming: Experts

NEW DELHI: With sugar consumption soaring despite a rise in diabetes and pre-diabetes, experts are concerned that the upcoming Diwali could pose serious health risks. The festival is synonymous with sweets, chocolates, and other sugary treats, which can be particularly dangerous for people with diabetes.

A recent survey shows that the consumption of sweets in urban India is on the rise, reports Kavita Bajeli-Datt, of The New Indian Express.

The number of households consuming sweets three times or more each month has increased by 40 percent over the last 18 months. Seven in ten urban households now regularly consume traditional Indian sweets as well as packaged treats like chocolates, biscuits, and cakes.

While 43 percent of respondents admitted that most members of their household are addicted to sugar, 70 percent of those conscious about their sugar intake said they would switch to alternatives with 30 percent less sugar if available.

Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), told this paper that Diwali often triggers a spike in sugar levels for diabetics.

“This is because of the habit of presenting and eating sweets during Diwali, which goes on unabated. One way to manage it is to limit the quantity of sweets taken. If sugar is consumed in excess at every festival, it can certainly worsen diabetes and pre-diabetes prevalence in this country,” he said.