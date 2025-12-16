Discovery or Information: The dilemma of science teaching in school education

The acquisition of information—however brief or extensive—remains inferior to the development of genuine understanding. No matter how exhaustive the search across sources such as newspapers, books, or social media, if the faculty of inquiry is not exercised, learning remains a mere collection of facts rather than an engagement with knowledge itself.

When educators speak of discovery in learning, they refer to a sincere attempt to search, question, experiment, and arrive at solutions. Regardless of how small the outcome, discovery represents an exciting empirical observation. Knowledge is generated firsthand through hands-on experimentation. Driven by purpose and guided by objectives, discovery learning is fundamentally rooted in problem-solving.

Problem-solving lies at the heart of scientific thinking and emerges from a natural human instinct. Children learn through curiosity and experimentation—an instinctive process that matures and becomes formalized in scientific practice. Discovery begins with a question or a problem, and the pursuit of its solution guides learners toward deeper understanding and truth.