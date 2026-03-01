Digital overload threatens teen sleep, warn Health experts

BENGALURU: Excessive screen use among teenagers is becoming a growing concern. Experts are warning that long hours spent on phones, gaming, and social media are affecting young people’s sleep, behaviour, and mental well-being. The issues like compulsive gaming, endless scrolling and online gambling were discussed by specialists at the CAMVON National Conference on Addictive Medicine on Friday.

Psychologists said that teenagers are vulnerable as their brains are still developing. The part of the brain that seeks rewards and social approval matures earlier than the part responsible for judgment and self-control. This makes teens more likely to chase likes, notifications, and gaming rewards without realising when to stop. It can cause problems like poor sleep, irritability, lack of concentration, anxiety, low mood, and behavioural issues. Many teenagers turn to screens to cope with boredom, loneliness, academic stress, or just from the fear of missing out.

Social media platforms and games are designed to keep users hooked through endless scrolling, personalised content, and unpredictable rewards. Experts said that lack of clear screen-time rules at home, frequent family conflicts, or parents themselves being glued to screens can encourage usage among children. However, many adolescents grow out of unhealthy patterns as they develop better self-control.

Experts advised parents to encourage balanced routines, ensure proper sleep, promote offline activities, and maintain open conversations about digital habits.