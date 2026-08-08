DigiLocker partners with AAERI for faster student document checks

New Delhi: In a major boost for Indian students aspiring to study abroad, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has partnered with the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) to launch 'AAERI Verify'.



Integrated directly with DigiLocker, this digital platform will enable secure, paperless, and consent-based verification of academic, identity, and financial documents for students applying to Australian universities. The platform was officially unveiled during the AAERI Annual Convention in New Delhi on August 7, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release.

Launched by AAERI in collaboration with NeGD, AAERI Verify is a source-verified authentication platform designed to streamline student credential checks for Australian higher education institutions. By integrating DigiLocker with the AAERI Verify platform, students can securely share authentic, issuer-verified digital documents directly from trusted sources, reducing dependence on physical documents and manual verification processes.



According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the newly launched digital workflow replaces slow, manual document verification with a secure, two-stage strategic framework. Under Stage 1, a student check is conducted seamlessly before the university application process begins. This is followed by Stage 2, where a sponsor check is initiated immediately after a student receives an admission offer to verify financial authenticity.