Dialysis care set to expand in Telangana with 79 new units

HYDERABAD: In response to the rising burden of kidney disease and increasing pressure on public healthcare facilities, the Health department has decided to establish 79 new dialysis centres with 416 beds in government hospitals across the state. Additionally, 155 beds will be added across 67 existing centres to ease overcrowding.

The decision follows a proposal by the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Hyderabad, which identified critical service gaps through spatial analysis. The Health department observed that several rural, tribal and remote areas lack adequate dialysis facilities, forcing patients to travel long distances for treatment.

According to a recent government order, the expansion aims to ensure dialysis services are available within a 25-km radius, improving accessibility and enabling timely treatment, especially for patients with chronic kidney disease and emergencies such as acute kidney injury (AKI).

The new centres will be set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, following a hub-and-spoke approach. Tertiary care institutions such as Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital will act as hubs, providing clinical supervision, technical guidance and quality assurance to peripheral centres.

A senior Health Department official said the Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) will soon float tenders for the new centres. Private service providers will be responsible for establishing and operating dialysis units, including supply of machines, RO plants, consumables and manpower.

The government has also approved the addition of 155 dialysis beds in 67 existing centres, many of which are currently operating under heavy patient loads. In some facilities, more than four dialysis shifts are being conducted daily, reflecting a surge in demand. The expansion is expected to reduce waiting time and improve service efficiency.

The additional capacity will be created through existing service providers under current PPP agreements to ensure continuity of services. Officials noted that over 15,600 patients have availed dialysis treatment so far under the programme.

New centres are planned at several locations, including government hospitals in Bhupalpally, Quthbullapur, Mulugu and Narnoor, as well as facilities in Bela, Indervelly, Bheempur and tribal mandals in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.

The move is expected to significantly decentralise dialysis care, reduce the burden on major hospitals and improve access to life-saving treatment in underserved regions.