CJI questions BCI's withdrawn circular on NALSAR students

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday objected to the Bar Council of India's (BCI) circulars against NALSAR University of Law students over their objections to his proposed participation as chief guest at the university's convocation. The CJI questioned the BCI's authority to intervene in what he described as a dialogue between him and the students.

"BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?" the CJI said.



The remarks came as the bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by NALSAR students challenging the two BCI circulars issued on Thursday. The Court issued notice to the BCI and sought its response to the plea.



The plea challenges the BCI's initial direction to State Bar Councils not to enrol any NALSAR student graduating in 2026 until further orders. The BCI had also sought a report from the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor on the campaign concerning the CJI's proposed participation as chief guest at the convocation and details of persons allegedly involved in organising or mobilising it.