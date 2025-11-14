Diabetes surge hits young adults: Doctors sound alarm on World Diabetes Day

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day on November 14, doctors highlighted the rising prevalence of diabetes in people of all age groups, especially the younger age group above 20 years.

Doctors said that diabetes has become prevalent in the population across all age groups, and the risk has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s global theme

As per the World Health Organisation, the theme for this year is ‘Diabetes across life stages’ to recognise that every person living with diabetes should have access to integrated care, a supportive environment and policies that promote health, dignity and self-management.

Alarming data on young-onset diabetes

Dr Krishna Reddy Thaduri, consultant endocrinologist at KIMS Hospital, said, “A study this year found the prevalence of young-onset type 2 diabetes in India to be 17.2% in individuals under 40, with a higher prevalence in males (10.6%) than females (6.5%). The prevalence increases with age, being highest in the 36-40-year-old group. The Covid-19 pandemic worsened risk factors by increasing sedentary behaviour, disrupting sleep and promoting unhealthy eating habits among young people. In addition, owing to the genetic predisposition in South Asians, increasing onset of obesity in young people and unhealthy lifestyles are all responsible”.

Early signs in teens and 20s

Doctors further observed that diabetes was now increasingly seen in individuals in their 20s. Dr Krishnamurthy Daram, Consultant General Physician, said, “Type 1 diabetes usually appears in childhood and requires lifelong insulin dependence, while type 2 diabetes is primarily caused by poor lifestyle choices, unhealthy diet. In Type 2 cases, the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body’s cells fail to respond properly to insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. Even teenagers aged 15-16 are now showing early signs of obesity and insulin resistance”.