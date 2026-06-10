DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 postponed to July 15; here's why

Thiruvananthapuram: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has postponed the release of the Kerala Plus One results 2026. According to sources, the DHSE results have been deferred to July 15. Officials have not disclosed the primary reason for the delay; however, many students believe the postponement is due to the rescheduling of board exams in Middle Eastern countries.

Students who had appeared for the Kerala Plus One board exams can access the DHSE results 2026 with registration number and date of birth. One can access their results on the websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.



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