'Dharmendra Pradhan's journey testament to lifelong engagement with student welfare': Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: After Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the Union Education Minister, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju praised his journey in public service, terming it as a "testament to lifelong engagement with student welfare".

Submitting his resignation on Saturday, Pradhan reaffirmed his commitment to youth and education while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support, framing it as a response to protect exam integrity and students' future.

Taking to social media platform X, Kiren Rijiju said: "True leadership is measured over decades and Dharmendra Pradhan ji’s journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life and student welfare."