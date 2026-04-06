Dharmendra Pradhan hails Odisha’s expanded reservation in professional courses as ‘historic’

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday described the Mohan Charan Majhi cabinet’s decision to extend reservation in medical, technical and profession courses in higher education as a historic step towards inclusive education promoting social justice.

Pradhan said the decision will help realise the aspirations of talented students from the most marginalised sections of society by ensuring greater access to higher education in fields such as medical, engineering, agriculture and allied disciplines.

As per the cabinet decision, reservation for ST students has been increased from 12 per cent to 22.50 per cent, while for SC, it has been enhanced from 8 pc to 16.25 pc. For the first time 11.25 pc reservation has been introduced for SEBC students in technical and professional courses, he said.

Pradhan expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and CM Majhi for implementing the long-pending demand. He said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

The Union minister said the enhanced reservation would significantly benefit meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds, enabling them to pursue professional education, particularly in medical and engineering streams. Pradhan had written to the CM on multiple occasions last year requesting implementation of enhanced reservation for SEBC and OBC students in education and employment.

Following the request of Pradhan, the state government on May 14, 2025, approved 11.25 pc reservation for SEBC students in higher education and and the latest decision expands this benefit to technical and professional courses, a major milestone in the education framework.