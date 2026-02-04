Devnimori Buddha relics head to Sri Lanka for historic display

"Theravada Buddhism has its roots in Sri Lanka. Many Buddhists from India travel to Sri Lanka to study Pali. Till today, we see many Buddhist societies are run by Sri Lankan Buddhists," Halder said.



While speaking to ANI, the Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat recalled the international attention drawn to the relics during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka.



"Devnimori is a place in Gujarat where Lord Buddha's relics were found. In his last visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi had mentioned about these relics. These relics are being taken to Sri Lanka today to be placed in a temple there," he told ANI.



Further, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said that lakhs of people would gather to take darshan of these relics in Sri Lanka.



"A team from India is taking the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha to Sri Lanka today. These are the oldest relics of Lord Buddha. This is not just a diplomatic tour but also one rooted in devotion. Lakhs of people will gather to take darshan of these relics in Sri Lanka," Sanghavi said.



The delegation will be led by the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi. The delegation will include officials of the National Museum, representatives of MS University, Vadodara, where the Holy Relics are currently housed, and representatives of the International Buddhist Confederation.

