Devi Awards Hyderabad: Women talk about breaking stereotypes & redefining empowerment

At the TNIE Devi Awards on Sunday, October 12, author and director Mrithika Santhoshini emphasised the importance of breaking gender stereotypes while preserving one's identity. “The stereotypes should be broken. Women should not lose their femininity in the name of feminism — that’s the change I would like to see,” she said during the panel discussion ‘Finding Your Own Voice,’ chaired by journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

Navigating male-dominated fields

Chef Nikitha Umesh highlighted challenges in male-dominated industries, recalling her experience as “the only woman chef among 80 men.” She urged for change, stating, “It’s time to change that narrative and monetise the skill we grow up with and inspire more women to join.” The panel, including actor Geetha Bhaskar, stressed gender balance and financial independence as key to empowerment.

Financial independence and breaking barriers

Geetha Bhaskar, who began acting at 58 with Fidaa after a role in her son’s film Anukokunda, emphasised self-reliance. “Women should be financially independent. You shouldn’t have to depend on anyone,” she said, inspiring women to pursue their paths regardless of age or societal norms.

Centering women in storytelling

Mrithika challenged the lack of women-centric narratives in cinema. “Why don’t women-centric stories inspire more filmmakers?” she asked. “We’ve grown up hearing stories of women heroes — why not put them at the centre?” Reflecting on her latest project, she shared, “My roots inspired me. My grandmother was an independent woman, and my mother has been my greatest strength. That’s how this script was born. It’s not a heroine-centric story — it’s about a woman who is the hero. We often talk about child abuse, but rarely about how many boys are victims. Even boy children aren’t safe. I wanted to tell the story of a mother protecting her son — because in real life, a mother is the true hero.”